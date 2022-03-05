 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Projected Lines vs COL

Vladar in, Dube Skates At Warmup

By MilhouseFirehouse
/ new
NHL: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Colorado Avalanche

There will be a couple changes to the Flames’ lineup as they hit the road in the Mile High City for Hockey Night in Canada. Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV for tonight’s warmups:

Dillon Dube and Dan Vladar returning to the lineup is confirmed by Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinerg. Brad Richardson will sit and open up a spot for Dube’s first appearance in three games.

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...