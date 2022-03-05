Projected Lines vs COL

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ Colorado Avalanche
There will be a couple changes to the Flames’ lineup as they hit the road in the Mile High City for Hockey Night in Canada. Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV for tonight’s warmups:
#Flames lines tonight vs. Avs.— Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) March 6, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman
Lucic-Monahan-Toffoli
Lewis-Dube-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Vladar starts.
Dillon Dube and Dan Vladar returning to the lineup is confirmed by Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinerg. Brad Richardson will sit and open up a spot for Dube’s first appearance in three games.
Dan Vladar leads the team out for warmup, so he’ll get the start tonight in Colorado. #Flames— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 6, 2022
Dillon Dube on the ice for warmup in Colorado.— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 6, 2022
He’s coming back in tonight after missing the last three games as a healthy scratch. Looks like Brad Richardson coming out. #Flames
Loading comments...