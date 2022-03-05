Projected Lines vs COL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Colorado Avalanche

There will be a couple changes to the Flames’ lineup as they hit the road in the Mile High City for Hockey Night in Canada. Per Brendan Parker of Flames TV for tonight’s warmups:

#Flames lines tonight vs. Avs.



Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Monahan-Toffoli

Lewis-Dube-Ritchie



Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson



Dillon Dube and Dan Vladar returning to the lineup is confirmed by Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinerg. Brad Richardson will sit and open up a spot for Dube’s first appearance in three games.

