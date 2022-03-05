HOTN: Johnny Gaudreau Saves The Day!

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 4 @ Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT)

Up until the final horn it looked like Dan Vladar and his big save in the final minutes would be the HOTN. Then actual overtime happened.

At the face off Johnny Gaudreau was lined up with Nathan MacKinnon, two elite offensive players in league going at each other. There was some sort of chat going on. The puck was dropped, yada yada yada, Elias Lindholm comes up with a big turnover, Johnny gets behind Nathan, Lindy hits Gaudreau with a pass, #13 outraces MacKinnon and scores the game winner.

Here's how I imagine that talk went:

Gaudreau: Nathan, I'm going to score the game winner after beating you down the ice for the puck.

MacKinnon: Ok Johnny.

Gaudreau: .....