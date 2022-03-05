Flames Biggest Test Of The Season Awaits Them Tonight In Colorado

Calgary Flames @ Colorado Avalanche, 8 PM MT, Ball Arena, Denver CO

Calgary Flames 32-14-7 (71 pts) - Colorado Avalanche 40-11-4 (84 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: CBC, SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-110) Colorado (-110) O/U: 6.5

Head To Head Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche 32-14-7 Record 40-11-4 71 Points 84 1st Pacific Division 1st Central 15-4-5 Home Record 23-3-2 17-10-2 Away Record 17-8-2 184 GF 216 130 GA 154 22.7 (10th) PP 22.5 (11th) 84.8 (4th) PK 78.0 (20th) Mangiapane (29) Goals Leader Landeskog (29) Gaudreau (68) Points Leader Kadri (68) Lucic (59) PIM Landeskog (64) Markstrom (.925) Save% Francouz (.922) 3-1-1 Last 5 4-1-0 80-72-20 Overall VS 72-80-20

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 25-11-6, 2.17 GAA, .925 SV%

Colorado: Kuemper (E)- 27-6-2, 2.47 GAA, .919 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Colorado: Valeri Nichushkin (UBI/Day to Day), Bowen Byram (Head/Day to Day)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-These are the two best teams in the Western Conference, yet both struggled with bottom dwellers in their last games. Calgary lost 5-4 in OT to the Canadiens, while the Av’s lost 2-1 to the Arizona Coyotes.

-817 days. That’s how long it’s been since the Flames and Avalanche last played each other.

-Only 11 players on the active Calgary roster played in that game against Colorado, with the Flames winning 5-4.

-18-3-1. That’s Colorado’s record in their last 22.

-The Avalanche are also the best home team in the league. Their record at the Ball Center is 23-3-2 and are 9-1-1 in their last 11 at home.

Game Social

What’s Happening With Opposition?

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Montreal Canadiens 5 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche 1 - Arizona Coyotes 2

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm (C): 21 pts in last 14 games

Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon (C): 6 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Milan Lucic (F): 2 points in last 12 games

Colorado Avalanche

Logan O’Connor (F): 1 goal last 28 games

Last Time They Tangled

12/9/2019: Calgary Flames 5 - Colorado Avalanche 4