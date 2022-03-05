Flames Biggest Test Of The Season Awaits Them Tonight In Colorado

Calgary Flames @ Colorado Avalanche, 8 PM MT, Ball Arena, Denver CO
Calgary Flames 32-14-7 (71 pts) - Colorado Avalanche 40-11-4 (84 pts)
TV: CBC, SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-110) Colorado (-110) O/U: 6.5
|Calgary Flames
|Colorado Avalanche
|32-14-7
|Record
|40-11-4
|71
|Points
|84
|1st Pacific
|Division
|1st Central
|15-4-5
|Home Record
|23-3-2
|17-10-2
|Away Record
|17-8-2
|184
|GF
|216
|130
|GA
|154
|22.7 (10th)
|PP
|22.5 (11th)
|84.8 (4th)
|PK
|78.0 (20th)
|Mangiapane (29)
|Goals Leader
|Landeskog (29)
|Gaudreau (68)
|Points Leader
|Kadri (68)
|Lucic (59)
|PIM
|Landeskog (64)
|Markstrom (.925)
|Save%
|Francouz (.922)
|3-1-1
|Last 5
|4-1-0
|80-72-20
|Overall VS
|72-80-20
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 25-11-6, 2.17 GAA, .925 SV%
Colorado: Kuemper (E)- 27-6-2, 2.47 GAA, .919 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Colorado: Valeri Nichushkin (UBI/Day to Day), Bowen Byram (Head/Day to Day)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-These are the two best teams in the Western Conference, yet both struggled with bottom dwellers in their last games. Calgary lost 5-4 in OT to the Canadiens, while the Av’s lost 2-1 to the Arizona Coyotes.
-817 days. That’s how long it’s been since the Flames and Avalanche last played each other.
-Only 11 players on the active Calgary roster played in that game against Colorado, with the Flames winning 5-4.
-18-3-1. That’s Colorado’s record in their last 22.
-The Avalanche are also the best home team in the league. Their record at the Ball Center is 23-3-2 and are 9-1-1 in their last 11 at home.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @MileHighHockey, @NHLFlames, @Avalanche, #Flames, #GoAvsGo, #CGYvsCOL
What’s Happening With Opposition?
Colorado Avalanche SBN Coverage: Mile High Hockey
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 4 - Montreal Canadiens 5 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche 1 - Arizona Coyotes 2
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm (C): 21 pts in last 14 games
Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon (C): 6 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Milan Lucic (F): 2 points in last 12 games
Colorado Avalanche
Logan O’Connor (F): 1 goal last 28 games
Last Time They Tangled
12/9/2019: Calgary Flames 5 - Colorado Avalanche 4
