The Morning After Montreal: Johnny Gaudreau Reaches A Career Milestone

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-100 Goals: Elias Lindholm’s game tying goal with less than 30 seconds left last night gave him a significant milestone with the Flames. The marker was goal #100 in Calgary uniform for Lindholm and it upped his career total to 164.

-6 And Counting: Johnny Gaudreau scored his 21st goal on the season last night to give him his 562nd point of his NHL career. That ties him with Kent Nilsson for 6th all time in Flames history with points.

-Home Streak Over-ish: The Flames couldn’t set a home winning streak record with their 12th last night, so the record still stands at 11 in a row at the Saddledome. The good news is they have a 12 game points streak at home, so that’s still something.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

Hear from #Flames head coach Darryl Sutter following the 5-4 OT setback to Montreal. pic.twitter.com/17DecRXkxO — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 4, 2022