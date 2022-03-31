Preview

Complete Stats

LA Kings with a 3-2 Shootout Win Over the Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames cutting their loss — still leading the Pacific Division by 5 points.

No scoring in the 1st period, but the LA Kings would catch the Calgary Flames on a bad line change in the 2nd period. Kings’ Alex Iafallo would capitalize on the giveaway with his 15th goal of the season — a perfect pass from Kempe, making it a 1-0 score for LA early in the 2nd.

Flames’ Oliver Kylington and Matthew Tkachuk get a 2-on-1 opportunity — Kylington putting the puck on net, with Kings’ defenders rushing Tkachuk.

The Kings attacking in the last minute of the 2nd — Flames’ defenseman Erik Grudbranson making a diving block.

After 40 minutes: Score 1-0 Kings. Shots 18-17 Flames. Hits 22-8 Flames.

Hits are 22-8 #Flames Doughty out for #Kings tho .. would’ve been a lot more fiesty #LAvsCGY — rae5555 (@RaeSahota) April 1, 2022

Kylington would not return to play in the 3rd after an awkward crash into the boards.

The Flames tie goal had Johnny Gaudreau’s name all over it. Kings’ Sean Durzi takes a cross-checking call on the Flames’ star and #13 would make him pay. Gaudreau hustling early in the power play to keep the puck in, and then hustling to forecheck and get the Flames right back on the attack for the Calgary goal early in the 3rd period.

FINALLY!!! JOHNNY HOCKEY!!! Gets one on the board and ties this game at 1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/7onfwcSDB7 — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 1, 2022

FLAME OF THE GAME Erik Grudbranson would get the Flames second goal with a point shot. Special mentions going to Milan Lucic for causing havoc around the Kings’ crease and bringing the energy all game.

GUDDYYY!!! Scores a seeing eye shot from the point and makes it 2-1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/thrTpRMBhb — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) April 1, 2022

The Kings quick to respond with Viktor Arvidsson keeping his eye on the prize and making it a 2-2 game minutes after the Flames goal. This game would go into overtime.

Flames’ Elias Lindholm took a bad holding penalty, but the Flames were able to kill it off — Jacob Markstrom making all 6 saves in overtime — to take the game to a shootout.

Kings’ goaltender Kal Petersen would blank Backlund, Tkachuk, and Gaudreau in the shootout to claim the LA victory. The LA Kings are now 5 points behind the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division, the Flames have 3 games on hand.

The LA Kings are back in Alberta after a visit to the Winnipeg Jets, and play the Calgary Flames again on Monday, April 4th 8:30 PM MT at the Saddledome.