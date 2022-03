The Flames Host LA In A Pacific Division Battle

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 40-17-8 (88pts) - Los Angeles Kings 36-23-10 (82 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (1.30) Los Angeles (3.55)

All odds courtesy of Betway.

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (C)- 31-13-7, 2.16 GAA, .925 SV%

Los Angeles: Petersen (E)- 18-11-1, 2.74 GAA, .900 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: none

Los Angeles: Lizotte (day-to-day), Brown (IR), Doughty (IR), Athansiou (IR), Lemieux (IR), Roy (IR), Anderson (IR), Walker (IR)

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @JFTC_Kings, @NHLFlames, @LAKings, #Flames, #GoKingsGo

View From The Other Side

LA Kings SB Nation Coverage: Jewels From The Crown

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 Colorado Avalanche 2

Los Angeles Kings 3 Edmonton Oilers 4 (SHOOTOUT)

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau (F): 15 points in last 10 games

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar (C): Leads team with 57 points in 69 games

Last Time They Tangled

Thursday, December 2nd 2021:

Calgary Flames 3 - Los Angeles Kings 2

Milan Lucic dropped the ol’ signature power five hole in the last game between these two teams: