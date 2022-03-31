Projected Lines vs LA

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings
It appears Jacob Markstrom will get his fifth straight start, and fourth in a week, as the Flames welcome Los Angeles to town. It’s a big divisional clash, and Coach Darryl Sutter will continue to lean on his number one netminder. Markstrom is coming off three starts in four nights including a back-to-back last Friday-Saturday.
Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 at this morning’s optional skate from the Saddledome:
It looks like Jacob Markstrom start and like Ryan Carpenter, Brett Ritchie and Michael Stone will be odd men out for #Flames vs. #GoKingsGo tonight. pic.twitter.com/JOmsnrp2Nx— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) March 31, 2022
Just like in the blue paint, it looks like the rest of the lineup won’t see any changes either. For a refresher, the lines from Tuesday and a couple games prior were as follows:
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli
Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Monahan-Lewis
The rock solid defensive pairings are as follows:
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
The new acquisition from trade deadline day remains a healthy scratch, as Ryan Carpenter will sit after getting just one game in so far during Sean Monahan’s brief run as a healthy scratch himself. He skated late this morning alongside Brett Ritchie and Michael Stone as they worked with backup goalie Dan Vladar.
Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:
Jacob Markstrom set to start tonight vs. Los Angeles. Dan Vladar working late with scratches at optional morning skate.— Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 31, 2022
Looks like same lineup as Tuesday. Ryan Carpenter, Brett Ritchie, and Michael Stone skating late, so they'll be healthy scratches. #Flames
