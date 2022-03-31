Projected Lines vs LA

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Los Angeles Kings

It appears Jacob Markstrom will get his fifth straight start, and fourth in a week, as the Flames welcome Los Angeles to town. It’s a big divisional clash, and Coach Darryl Sutter will continue to lean on his number one netminder. Markstrom is coming off three starts in four nights including a back-to-back last Friday-Saturday.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 at this morning’s optional skate from the Saddledome:

It looks like Jacob Markstrom start and like Ryan Carpenter, Brett Ritchie and Michael Stone will be odd men out for #Flames vs. #GoKingsGo tonight. pic.twitter.com/JOmsnrp2Nx — Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) March 31, 2022

Just like in the blue paint, it looks like the rest of the lineup won’t see any changes either. For a refresher, the lines from Tuesday and a couple games prior were as follows:

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk

Mangiapane-Backlund-Toffoli

Dube-Jarnkrok-Coleman

Lucic-Monahan-Lewis

The rock solid defensive pairings are as follows:

Hanifin-Andersson

Kylington-Tanev

Zadorov-Gudbranson

The new acquisition from trade deadline day remains a healthy scratch, as Ryan Carpenter will sit after getting just one game in so far during Sean Monahan’s brief run as a healthy scratch himself. He skated late this morning alongside Brett Ritchie and Michael Stone as they worked with backup goalie Dan Vladar.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960: