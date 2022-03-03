Projected Lines: No Surprise It’s Markstrom Again

Projected Lines

Usually we’re all for the “if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix.” HOWEVER, the game against the Canadiens screamed for Dan Vladar to get a start, but Darryl Sutter doesn’t consult us on the lineups, so it’s once again Jacob Markstrom starting between the pipes for the Flames.

Markstrom has been nothing short of brilliant this season, but he is starting his 6th straight tonight and he’s been the Flames starter in net for 19 out of the Flames last 20 games. At some point Dan Vladar is going to need a start, if not for his own good, but to rest Markstrom so he doesn’t break down. A bottom dwelling Montreal seemed like the perfect night o give Markstrom a breather, but that won’t happen.

The rest of Calgary’s lines remain the same and the home crowd will be at full capacity tonight with masks being optional at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Here’s the groupings that the Dome crowd will be cheering for.

Puck drop is at 7 PM MT.