Sloppy Flames Fall To Scrappy Canadiens 5-4 In OT

Complete Stats

Scoring

1st: CGY 11:06- Coleman (Mangiapane/Backlund), MTL 19:34- Petry (Suzuki/Lehkonen)

2nd: CGY 12:08- Gaudreau (Unassisted), CGY 15:40- SHG Mangiapane (Toffoli/Markstrom), MTL 17:44- PPG Suzuki (Hoffman/Caufield)

3rd: MTL 4:38- Chiarot (Hoffman), MTL 17:15- Hoffman (Dauphin), CGY 19:32- Lindholm (Mangiapane/Andersson)

OT: MTL 1:03- Chiarot (Pitlick/Hoffman)

You’re not going to win them all, but you certainly should beat a team with only 13 wins under their belt, but the Flames did not do that. The Canadiens came to the Saddledome and snap the Calgary’s 11 game home winning streak, defeating Calgary 5-4 for the second time this season.

The Flames looked like they had the jump early on getting the first marker of the night, but Montreal, like an underdog fighter, kept punching the Flames in the mouth. Montreal chipped away at 3-1 deficit and ended up 28 seconds from defeating the Flames 4-3, but Elias Linholm would tie it at 4-4 at the 19:32 mark with the extra skater on the ice.

Calgary was lucky to get to overtime and secure a point with their play tonight, but with just over a minute gone Ben Chiarot would score the game winning goal and send Montreal to a 5-4 victory.

Highlights

Final Thoughts

-The Flames looked out of sync for most of the night. Bad passes. Missed passes. Bad clears. Lack of clears. You name it, it plagued the Flames tonight.

-Calgary was a machine tonight....when taking penalties. Calgary had to kill two separate 5 on 3’s on the night and ended up taking six penalties on the night, thankfully killing 5 of the 6.

-Turnovers also were an issue for Calgary tonight as they gave the puck away a game high 17 times and if they even want to sniff a victory over Colorado on Saturday that needs to change.

-It’s time for Dan Vladar to start a game. I don’t know if it’s in Colorado, but after the first period, Jacob Markstrom showed some wear. He was getting frustrated and showing those signs of being tired with his penalty and his hitting a few players after plays. He stopped 30 of the 35 shots that came his way and he needed to be better because the team in front of him wasn’t very good.

-Want some good? The 4th line. Yes, Brett Ritchie missed a WIDE open net, but that unit was the best threesome of the night. They had 6 combined shots on net and were effective all night.

Flame Of The Game

Andrew Mangiapane (F): 1 goal, 2 assists, 17:11 TOI

What’s Next?

3/5: Calgary Flames @ Colorado Avalanche, 8 PM MT