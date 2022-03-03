Flames Return Home To Face Montreal Tonight

Calgary Flames @ Montreal Canadiens, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 32-14-6 (70 pts) - Montreal Canadiens 13-34-7 (33 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (+100), Montreal (-120), O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Montreal Canadiens
|32-14-6
|Record
|13-34-7
|70
|Points
|33
|1st Pacific
|Division
|8th Atlantic
|15-4-4
|Home Record
|8-17-1
|17-10-2
|Road Record
|5-17-6
|180
|GF
|125
|125
|GA
|206
|23.3 (10th)
|PP
|12.4 (31st)
|84.9 (4th)
|PK
|73.1 (31st)
|Mangiapane (28)
|Goals Leader
|Andersen (15)
|Gaudreau (67)
|Points Leader
|Suzuki (34)
|Lucic (59)
|PIM
|Pezzetta (68)
|Markstrom (.927)
|Save%
|Hammond (.939)
|4-1-0
|Last 5
|4-1-0
|51-74-15
|Overall VS
|74-51-15
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 25-11-5, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV%
Montreal: Hammond (E)- 2-0-0, 1.33 GAA, .939 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Montreal: Paul Byron (UBI/IR), Carey Price (Knee/IR-LT), Shea Weber (Ankle/IR-LT), Jake Allen (LBI/IR), David Savard (Ankle/IR), Tyler Pitlick (Personal/IR), Joel Edmundson (Back/IR), Jonathan Drouin (Wrist/IR), Christian Dvorak (UBI/IR)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Calgary can extend their winning streak to three games if they beat Montreal tonight. If they do win, it will be the 5th time this season they’ve had a winning streak of at least 3 games.
-There’s also something else at stake tonight: the Flames can win their 12th in a row at home which would be a franchise record.
-Tyler Toffoli will have the chance to face his old mates for the first time tonight and he’s on fire. The forward has 7 points since being traded to Calgary from Montreal.
-It’s been tough sledding wherever the Canadiens have played this season, but the road has been extra brutal with Montreal going 5-17-6 away from Bell Centre.
-Injuries have bitten Montreal hard this year and nowhere bigger than between the pipes. The Habs have used 5 different goaltenders on the year, with Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault leading the way with 5 wins each. Oof.
-While it has been a hot mess this season after such a successful 2020-21 for Montreal it hasn’t all been bad. The Canadiens have won 5 out of their last 6 and after losing 10 straight any news is good news.
-The last time these two met, Montreal shocked the Flames by winning 4-2. Calgary would bounce back, going 8-2-1 in their next 11. The Canadiens, meanwhile, went into a free fall. They would win only 3 times in their next 22.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @HabsEOTP, @NHLFlames, @CanadiensMTL, #Flames, #GoHabsGo, #CGYvsMTL
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Montreal Canadiens SBN Coverage: Habs Eyes On The Prize
Building the future Montreal Canadiens https://t.co/XIH6zDZVME— Eyes on the Prize (@HabsEOTP) March 3, 2022
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 5 - Minnesota Wild 1
Montreal Canadiens 4 - Winnipeg Jets 8
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Matthew Tkachuk (F): 16 pts in last 12 games
Montreal Canadiens
Josh Anderson (F): 7 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Sean Monahan (C): 1 goal in last 15 games
Montreal Canadiens
Brett Kulak (D): 3 pts in last 18 games
Last Time They Tangled
11/11: Calgary Flames 2 - Montreal Canadiens 4
