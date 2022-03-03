Flames Return Home To Face Montreal Tonight

Calgary Flames @ Montreal Canadiens, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 32-14-6 (70 pts) - Montreal Canadiens 13-34-7 (33 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (+100), Montreal (-120), O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens 32-14-6 Record 13-34-7 70 Points 33 1st Pacific Division 8th Atlantic 15-4-4 Home Record 8-17-1 17-10-2 Road Record 5-17-6 180 GF 125 125 GA 206 23.3 (10th) PP 12.4 (31st) 84.9 (4th) PK 73.1 (31st) Mangiapane (28) Goals Leader Andersen (15) Gaudreau (67) Points Leader Suzuki (34) Lucic (59) PIM Pezzetta (68) Markstrom (.927) Save% Hammond (.939) 4-1-0 Last 5 4-1-0 51-74-15 Overall VS 74-51-15

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 25-11-5, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV%

Montreal: Hammond (E)- 2-0-0, 1.33 GAA, .939 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Montreal: Paul Byron (UBI/IR), Carey Price (Knee/IR-LT), Shea Weber (Ankle/IR-LT), Jake Allen (LBI/IR), David Savard (Ankle/IR), Tyler Pitlick (Personal/IR), Joel Edmundson (Back/IR), Jonathan Drouin (Wrist/IR), Christian Dvorak (UBI/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Calgary can extend their winning streak to three games if they beat Montreal tonight. If they do win, it will be the 5th time this season they’ve had a winning streak of at least 3 games.

-There’s also something else at stake tonight: the Flames can win their 12th in a row at home which would be a franchise record.

-Tyler Toffoli will have the chance to face his old mates for the first time tonight and he’s on fire. The forward has 7 points since being traded to Calgary from Montreal.

-It’s been tough sledding wherever the Canadiens have played this season, but the road has been extra brutal with Montreal going 5-17-6 away from Bell Centre.

-Injuries have bitten Montreal hard this year and nowhere bigger than between the pipes. The Habs have used 5 different goaltenders on the year, with Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault leading the way with 5 wins each. Oof.

-While it has been a hot mess this season after such a successful 2020-21 for Montreal it hasn’t all been bad. The Canadiens have won 5 out of their last 6 and after losing 10 straight any news is good news.

-The last time these two met, Montreal shocked the Flames by winning 4-2. Calgary would bounce back, going 8-2-1 in their next 11. The Canadiens, meanwhile, went into a free fall. They would win only 3 times in their next 22.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @HabsEOTP, @NHLFlames, @CanadiensMTL, #Flames, #GoHabsGo, #CGYvsMTL

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Montreal Canadiens SBN Coverage: Habs Eyes On The Prize

Building the future Montreal Canadiens https://t.co/XIH6zDZVME — Eyes on the Prize (@HabsEOTP) March 3, 2022

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Minnesota Wild 1

Montreal Canadiens 4 - Winnipeg Jets 8

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 16 pts in last 12 games

Montreal Canadiens

Josh Anderson (F): 7 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Sean Monahan (C): 1 goal in last 15 games

Montreal Canadiens

Brett Kulak (D): 3 pts in last 18 games

Last Time They Tangled

11/11: Calgary Flames 2 - Montreal Canadiens 4