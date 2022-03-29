HOTN: Tyler Toffoli Provides The Flames Only Marker

Highlight Of The Night

It was another tight, playoff style battle between the Flames and Avalanche last night with Calgary coming out on the losing end unfortunately. The 2-1 loss was the last time these two will see each other in the regular season and you’d be nuts if you weren’t hoping Calgary and Colorado didn’t meet up in the Conference Finals.

The Flames tossed 45 shots at Darcy Kuemper, but the Avs goalie was outstanding last night, turning away all but one. And that goal came during a 5 on 3 PP for the Flames. With the game still scoreless in the second period, Calgary found themselves with a two man advantage with Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each serving time. Matthew Tkachuk would retrieve a loose puck and find Tyler Toffoli waiting and wide open. Toffoli would rifle a one timer past Kuemper for the Flames only goal of the night.