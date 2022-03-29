Projected Lines vs COL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche

Taking a look at morning skate from the Saddledome ahead of tonight’s third clash with Colorado, it looks like there’s a fourth involved too. Jacob Markstrom will start four straight games, getting the nod tonight after the two games in two nights back-to-back he just wrapped on the weekend. This will be Markstrom’s first look at the Avalanche, after Dan Vladar started the previous two contests. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. Colorado. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 29, 2022

The only change in the lineup will be new arrival Ryan Carpenter getting a break in the press box. He made his debut as a Flame on Saturday against the Oilers, and will now sub out for the returning Sean Monahan. The center is coming off a two game stint as a healthy scratch, in what Coach Darryl Sutter dubbed a “reset” for the struggling forward.

Defensive pairings and forward groups otherwise remain the same from Saturday.

Per Salim Valji of TSN: