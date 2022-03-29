Flames And Avalanche Meet For The Third And Final Time In The Regular Season

Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 40-17-8 (88pts) - Colorado Avalanche 46-14-6 (98 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) Colorado (+100) O/U: 6.5

All odds courtesy of Betway.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche 40-17-8 Record 46-14-6 88 Points 98 1st Pacific Division 1st Central 21-6-6 Home Record 26-4-3 19-11-2 Away Record 20-10-3 229 GF 250 160 GA 183 23.9 (8th) PP 24.9 (5th) 84.5 (4th) PK 78.4 (18th) Lindholm (34) Goals Leader Rantanen (33) Gaudreau (90) Points Leader Kadri (81) Lucic (71) PIM Landeskog (78) Markstrom (.925) Save% Kuemper (.923) 3-1-1 Last 5 3-1-1 81-73-20 Overall VS 73-81-20

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 31-12-7, 2.16 GAA, .925 SV%

Colorado: Kuemper (E)- 30-9-3, 2.41 GAA, .923 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: none

Colorado: Landeskog (Knee/Out), Murray (UBI/Out), Girard (LBI/Out), Byram (Head/Day to Day)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Will we get the goalie matchup we’ve been looking for all season tonight? Jacob Markstrom has yet to start a game against the Avs this season. Darryl Sutter has gone with Dan Vladar in the previous two games and the Flames backup is 1-1-0 in those starts.

-This game will have six players in the top 20 in scoring going head to head. Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau is 3rd overall with 90 points, followed by Matthew Tkachuk’s 82 (6th), Nazem Kadri’s 81 (8th), then Mikko Rantanen 78 (13th), Cale Makar 73 (17th) and Nathan MacKinnon 70 (18th).

-Speaking of offence, these two teams have outstanding goal differentials on the season. Calgary is second best overall with a +71 and Colorado clocks in at third best with a +69.

-If the Flames win tonight they will take the season series from the Avalanche for the first time since 2018.

-Calgary has also been pretty solid on home ice when Colorado comes to the Saddledome. In their last 10 times hosting the Flames are 6-4-0.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @MileHighHockey, @NHLFlames, @Avalanche, #Flames, #GoAvsGo, #CGYvsCOL

View From The Other Side

Colorado Avalanche SB Nation Coverage: Mile High Hockey

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 9 - Edmonton Oilers 5

Colorado Avalanche 2 - Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau (F): 11 points in last 4 games

Colorado Avalanche

Nazem Kadri (C): 8 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Nikita Zadorov (D): 2 points in last 14 games

Colorado Avalanche

J.T. Compher (F): 3 goals last 13 games

Last Time They Tangled

3/12: Calgary Flames 0 - Colorado Avalanche 3