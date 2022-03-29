Flames And Avalanche Meet For The Third And Final Time In The Regular Season

Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 40-17-8 (88pts) - Colorado Avalanche 46-14-6 (98 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) Colorado (+100) O/U: 6.5
|Calgary Flames
|Colorado Avalanche
|40-17-8
|Record
|46-14-6
|88
|Points
|98
|1st Pacific
|Division
|1st Central
|21-6-6
|Home Record
|26-4-3
|19-11-2
|Away Record
|20-10-3
|229
|GF
|250
|160
|GA
|183
|23.9 (8th)
|PP
|24.9 (5th)
|84.5 (4th)
|PK
|78.4 (18th)
|Lindholm (34)
|Goals Leader
|Rantanen (33)
|Gaudreau (90)
|Points Leader
|Kadri (81)
|Lucic (71)
|PIM
|Landeskog (78)
|Markstrom (.925)
|Save%
|Kuemper (.923)
|3-1-1
|Last 5
|3-1-1
|81-73-20
|Overall VS
|73-81-20
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 31-12-7, 2.16 GAA, .925 SV%
Colorado: Kuemper (E)- 30-9-3, 2.41 GAA, .923 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: none
Colorado: Landeskog (Knee/Out), Murray (UBI/Out), Girard (LBI/Out), Byram (Head/Day to Day)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Will we get the goalie matchup we’ve been looking for all season tonight? Jacob Markstrom has yet to start a game against the Avs this season. Darryl Sutter has gone with Dan Vladar in the previous two games and the Flames backup is 1-1-0 in those starts.
-This game will have six players in the top 20 in scoring going head to head. Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau is 3rd overall with 90 points, followed by Matthew Tkachuk’s 82 (6th), Nazem Kadri’s 81 (8th), then Mikko Rantanen 78 (13th), Cale Makar 73 (17th) and Nathan MacKinnon 70 (18th).
-Speaking of offence, these two teams have outstanding goal differentials on the season. Calgary is second best overall with a +71 and Colorado clocks in at third best with a +69.
-If the Flames win tonight they will take the season series from the Avalanche for the first time since 2018.
-Calgary has also been pretty solid on home ice when Colorado comes to the Saddledome. In their last 10 times hosting the Flames are 6-4-0.
Game Social
View From The Other Side
Colorado Avalanche SB Nation Coverage: Mile High Hockey
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 9 - Edmonton Oilers 5
Colorado Avalanche 2 - Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Johnny Gaudreau (F): 11 points in last 4 games
Colorado Avalanche
Nazem Kadri (C): 8 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Nikita Zadorov (D): 2 points in last 14 games
Colorado Avalanche
J.T. Compher (F): 3 goals last 13 games
Last Time They Tangled
3/12: Calgary Flames 0 - Colorado Avalanche 3
