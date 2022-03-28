Johnny Gaudreau Snags Second Star Of The Week

Johnny Gaudreau, much like his teammate Jacob Markstrom, keeps getting league accolades. Today the Calgary forward was named the NHL's Second Star Of The Week for his 10 point effort in three games last week.

Gaudreau's big game was on Saturday night. Calgary dismantled the Edmonton Oilers 9-5 with Gaudreau setting a career high in assists in that game with five. He would finish the three game week with 10 points (2 goals and 8 assists), upping his total to 90 on the season, which is tops on the Flames. That 90 points is also only seven behind Connor McDavid for the league lead.

The other two Stars of the week were former Flame and current Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.