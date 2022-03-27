The Morning After Edmonton: Johnny Gaudreau Sets A Career High

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-500 Club: Congratulations to Noah Hanifin as he joined a new club last night. By suiting up against the Oilers, Hanifin played in his 500th NHL game and 261 of those have come with the Calgary Flames.

-High Five: Johnny Gaudreau has had great games in the past, including four 4 point efforts in 2018-19, but last night he did something for the first time in his career. He reached the five points in a game mark for the first time with his five helpers against the Oilers.

-Nine's All Around: The pumped in 9 goals last night, which is something they hadn't done in a while. It was December 4th of 2018 when Calgary tossed 9 past the Columbus Blue Jackets and it was also the 9th time this season the Flames forced a team to make a goalie change.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

Was Darryl surprised to see a 14-goal Battle of Alberta?



"Nope." pic.twitter.com/ORYjLDjJNH — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 27, 2022