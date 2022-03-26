Flames Rout Oilers 9-5, Get Win Number 40

Calgary Flames 9 vs Edmonton Oilers 5

Official Stats

Scoring

First

EDM [1] Brassard (8) (Bouchard (26), Keith (7)) 0:32

CGY [1] Lindholm (33) (Tkachuk (49), Gaudreau (56)) 5:28

CGY [2] Tanev (5) (Coleman (16), Dube (12)) 14:23

CGY [3] Backlund (11) (Mangiapane (15), Toffoli (25)) 14:39

EDM [2] Draisaitl (45) (Nugent-Hopkins (31), Kassian (11)) 19:01

Second

EDM [3] Draisaitl (46) (Hyman (22), Nugent-Hopkins (32)) 0:44 PPG

CGY [4] Kylington (8) (Gaudreau (57), Tanev (18)) 3:07

EDM [4] Nugent-Hopkins (8) (McDavid (61), Draisaitl (47)) 3:52 PPG

CGY [5] Tkachuk (31) (Gaudreau (58), Tanev (19)) 5:06

CGY [6] Tkachuk (32) (Gaudreau (59), Hanifin (24)) 7:39

EDM [5] Draisaitl (47) (McDavid (62), Nugent-Hopkins (33)) 9:18 PPG

Third

CGY [7] Lindholm (34) (Gaudreau (60), Tkachuk (50)) 2:55

CGY [8] Backlund (12) (Toffoli (26), Hanifin (25)) 6:01

CGY [9] Dube (9) (Backlund (20)) 14:23

Game Notes

-GOALtending: Mikko Koskinen and Jakob Markstrom allowed 5 combined goals in the first period, they were joined by Mike Smith who helped add another 6 goals in the second, and Smith himself accounted for 3 final goals in the third period. Every single Flames goal came at even strength against a goaltender, and 8 Flames had multipoint nights.

-500: Noah Hanifin became the youngest active NHLer to play 500 games, as the durable young defender has missed only a handful of games since entering the NHL full-time at 18 years old. He celebrated the night with 2 assists to push him over the 30 point mark.

-Johnny Be Ridiculously Excellent: 5 assists at face value sounds impressive enough, but you truly need to go watch the highlight package if you didn’t get to catch the game to truly appreciate how fantastic nearly every single one of them was, with 4 of them being primary. Gaudreau hit the 60 assist mark for the third time in his career, and the 90 point mark for the second. He has 10 points in his last three games.

-Mike Smith’s Father: Two of those assists were materialized by the fantastic finishing ability of Matthew Tkachuk, who chased Koskinen with a 5-hole goal and then immediately did the exact same thing to the “fresh” Smith 2 minutes later, and had some high praise for the former Flame after the goal.

-All in Dube Time: With the ninth goal for the Flames as well as an assist, Dillon Dube has really come alive with his 6th point in his past 5 games. With what began as some good chemistry with Tkachuk during some line shuffling has morphed into a full blown awakening for Dube who truly looks to be a different player than the #29 that was stepping on the ice for a good chunk of this season. He looks fast, he’s determined in puck retrieval, and he’s potting the points to reflect that newfound confidence.

-Secondary School: While the first line was up to absolutely no good at all, some guys who needed to find the scoresheet did just that. Chris Tanev quietly recorded 3 points including his 5th goal of the season, Oliver Kylington scored his 8th, Mikael Backlund had 2 goals and an assist, and Toffoli, Mangiapane, and Coleman all had assists.

-Hired Carpenter: The Flames only true deadline acquisition made his Flames debut donning #18 and playing 8:55 of fairly forgettable hockey on another meh night for fourth line outside of some much-enjoyed Lucic hits.

