BofA Game Day, Who Would You Want to Face? | GM at M&G Video Podcast Ep.3

Gordie and Mike touch on many topics ahead of tonight’s game

By MGMacGillivray
/ new
Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Gordie and Mike sat down this afternoon to talk all things Calgary Flames ahead of tonight’s Battle of Alberta against the Oilers. We also talked the Flames last few games, some prospects, the Evgenii Dadonov situation, and the Coyotes. We also snuck in an excercise about the top three teams in the wild card bubble that we least want the Flames to face in Round 1. All that in more in today’s GM at M&G Video Podcast.

