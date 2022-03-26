Flames and Oilers Meet in Biggest Battle of Alberta in Years

Calgary Flames (39-17-8, 86 Pts) vs Edmonton Oilers (36-24-5, 77 Pts)

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB, 8:00 PM MT

The Calgary Flames will welcome their provincial rivals the Edmonton Oilers to town tonight as the teams meet for the fourth and final time this regular season. The Oilers currently have a 2-1 edge in the season series but Calgary won the last meeting on March 7, also in Calgary. Here is a look at the Head-to-Head stats:

Head to Head Calgary Flames Category Edmonton Oilers Calgary Flames Category Edmonton Oilers 39-17-8 Record 36-24-5 PAC: 1st, West: 2nd Division PAC: 3rd, West: 7th 86 Points 77 222 GF 222 155 GA 206 Lindholm (32) Goal Leader Draisaitl (45) Gaudreau (85) Points Leader McDavid (95) Markstrom (.927) SV% Koskinen (.903) Lucic (71) PIM Kassian (47) 24.40% PP% 25.40% 85.60% PK% 76.10% 4-6-0 Last 10 Head to Head 6-4-0 129-112-8-13 All-Time H2H 120-117-12-13

Starting Goaltenders

Flames - Jacob Markstrom (Expected): 30-12-7, 2.10 GAA, .927 SV%, 9 SO

Oilers - Mikko Koskinen (Expected): 23-10-3, 3.07 GAA, .903 SV%, 1 SO

Betting Odds

Flames Money Line: 1.64, Oilers Money Line: 2.30

Over/Under Goals: 6.5

Complete Betting Options at Betway

The Flames are back in action tonight after taking a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes last night at the Saddledome. All signs are pointing to Jacob Markstrom making the start for the second night in a row as the Flames aim to level the season series between the clubs. Calgary won the last meeting by a score of 3-1 on March 7 thanks to two goals from Tyler Toffoli. Edmonton won the previous meetings this year by 5-2 and 5-3 scores.

The major key to tonight’s game will be trying to limit the number of powerplays that the Oilers get along with focusing on shutting down Edmonton’s top players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton had four PPG’s in the first two meetings of the season which gave them a huge edge in those contests, despite the fact that Calgary generally outplayed them at 5v5 in both tilts.

Tonight’s game will also be a rare Battle of Alberta that features both teams deep in the playoff hunt and pretty comfortably in their respective spots. Calgary sits atop the Pacific Division with 86 points, still seven points clear of the Los Angeles Kings with two games in hand on them. With 77 points the Oilers sit three points ahead of Vegas for the third and final Pacific Division spot and they also hold two games in hand on Vegas. While it doesn’t look like things will align for a Battle of Alberta in the first round of the playoffs, it is very possible for the second round which would be a fantastic experience.

Over the last two months these are two of the top teams in the NHL with Calgary sitting with the league’s best record over that span at 20-5-2 and 42 points. Edmonton is the league’s fourth best at 16-8-3. Both teams have done a very good job resurrecting the Valley of Death slogan for teams entering Alberta.

Puck drop will go at 8:00 PM from the Saddledome and it should be can’t miss viewing so make sure you stay up late for it!