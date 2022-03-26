The Morning After Arizona: Johnny Gaudreau Gets #200

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-200 Man: Johnny Gaudreau had a three point night and was incredibly dangerous from start to finish. His second period marker put the Flames up 3-1, but it was a little more significant than that. The goal was 200th goal of Gaudreau’s NHL career.

-30 Times 4: Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm and the aforementioned Johnny Gaudreau each scored goals last night, we know, shocker, but it was significant as well. All three now have 30 goals on the season, joining teammate Andrew Mangiapane at the 30 goal mark. The last time the Flames had 3, 30+ goal scorers was in 1993-94 when Gary Roberts (41), Theo Fleury (40), Robert Reichel (40) and Joe Nieuwendyk (36) all topped 30 goals.

-The Game After: Playing the Flames after a loss isn’t something you want to do. Ask the ‘Yotes. Calgary’s 4-2 win over Arizona followed their 4-3 defeat at the hands of the San Jose Sharks. This win was the 9th straight for Calgary after a loss.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"When we've needed a big goal, they've scored that goal. When there needs to be a big game, they've found a way to put together a big game for us."#Flames assistant coach Ryan Huska on the Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk trio. pic.twitter.com/OkPI9CRZ9S — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 26, 2022