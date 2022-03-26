 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After Arizona: Johnny Gaudreau Gets #200

A three point effort helped net Johnny Gaudreau his 200th NHL goal.

By markparkinson14 and TaranjotVining
/ new
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-200 Man: Johnny Gaudreau had a three point night and was incredibly dangerous from start to finish. His second period marker put the Flames up 3-1, but it was a little more significant than that. The goal was 200th goal of Gaudreau’s NHL career.

-30 Times 4: Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm and the aforementioned Johnny Gaudreau each scored goals last night, we know, shocker, but it was significant as well. All three now have 30 goals on the season, joining teammate Andrew Mangiapane at the 30 goal mark. The last time the Flames had 3, 30+ goal scorers was in 1993-94 when Gary Roberts (41), Theo Fleury (40), Robert Reichel (40) and Joe Nieuwendyk (36) all topped 30 goals.

-The Game After: Playing the Flames after a loss isn’t something you want to do. Ask the ‘Yotes. Calgary’s 4-2 win over Arizona followed their 4-3 defeat at the hands of the San Jose Sharks. This win was the 9th straight for Calgary after a loss.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...