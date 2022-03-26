Projected Lines vs EDM

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers

It’s a massive divisional game tonight against the Flames’ biggest rivalry as the Battle Of Alberta takes center stage on Hockey Night in Canada.

Jacob Markstrom will go back-to-back in a back-to-back, getting his second start in two games in two nights. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960:

Jacob Markstrom confirmed as tonight’s starter vs. Edmonton. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 27, 2022

Looks like the former top line of Gaudreau-Lindholm-Tkachuk will stay being reunited after a good showing last night. This’ll readjust the rest of the lines, including Mangiapane and Dube swapping spots.

-Sean Monahan remains healthy scratched for the second straight night. Brett Ritchie will also get a look from the press box as a healthy scratch.

-New addition Ryan Carpenter will start his first game as a Flame since being acquired on Trade Deadline Day. He’ll get a look on the fourth line with Milan Lucic and Trevor Lewis.

-The rock solid defensive pairings will remain untouched.

Full lines rushes per Pat Steinberg: