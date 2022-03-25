The Flames take down the Coyotes to grab their 20th home win of the season

Scoring Summary

1st Period

N/A

2nd Period

CGY [1] Matthew Tkachuk (30) (Johnny Gaudreau, Noah Hanifin) 0:33

CGY [2] Elias Lindholm (32) (Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau) 3:35

CGY [3] Johnny Gaudreau (30) (Nikita Zadorov) 8:14

ARI [1] Michael Carcone (1) (Unassisted) 19:48

3rd Period

CGY [4] Rasmus Andersson (4) (Unassisted) 5:21

ARI [2] Vladislav Kolyachonok (1) (Nick Schmaltz, Cam Dineen) 18:07

Advanced Stats

64.58 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

66.82 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

64.58 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

14-2 High Danger Chances

1st Period

A pretty uneventful period for the Flames, as they remain deadlocked with the Coyotes. A bit sloppy in their own zone and too fancy in the neutral and offensive zones. Couldn't get much done in the offensive zone, as they only mustered up three high danger chances in the period that was mostly in favour of the Coyotes. But that didn't last for long (wink* wink*)

2nd Period

Don't know what head coach Darryl Sutter said in the 1st intermission, bu the Flames certainly listened. They didn't waste much time to get things started in the 2nd period, as they scored a quick one to break the deadlock. Johnny Gaudreau would find Matthew Tkachuk for his 30th goal of the season. A cheeky goal from Tkachuk, as it barely snuck by Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

CHUCKYYY!!! Gets his 30th goal of the year and makes it 1-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/HGuVCj4okx — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 26, 2022

Exactly three minutes later, Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz would head to the sin bin after hooking Rasmus Andersson. Yet again, the Flames wouldn't miss on the powerplay and this time Elias Lindholm would get his team leading 32nd goal. a nice tic-tac-toe play between one of the league’s best trios.

LINDYYY!! Gets his 32nd of the year on powerplay and makes it 2-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/rgk8vo6bzn — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 26, 2022

About five minutes later, the Flames would receive an errant puck after a Coyotes player blew a wheel. Nikita Zadorov would find Johnny Gaudreau who was in all alone with Blake Coleman. Johnny Hockey would speed down the neutral zone and went top shelf to get his 30th goal of the season and his 200th career goal. Johnny Hockey becomes the 10th player in franchise history to reach 200 goals. Only other player on the team right now that has 200 goals is Sean Monahan (pain).

With about 9 seconds left in the second period, the Coyotes would force a turnover in the Flames zone and it proved costly. Michael Carcone would find the puck on his stick and wouldn't make a mistake, getting his first career NHL goal.

A great bounce back period from the Flames, as they unleash 15 shots on Karel Vejmelka who just couldn't catch a break.

3rd Period

After a flurry of chances again, the Flames drew yet another penalty. With about 47 seconds left in the powerplay, defenceman Rasmus Andersson would fly down the ice and absolutely undressed the Coyotes defence en route to his best goal as a Flame. That gave Rasmus Andersson his 40th point in 64 games played. What a bounce back season from the young defenceman.

RAZZLE DAZZLE!!! Walks right through the Coyotes defence and scores a beauty to make it 4-1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/dnAlR9SIyY — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 26, 2022

The Coyotes would find a puck right in the O-zone and Vladislav Kolyachonok would bury one for his first career NHL goal.

All-in-all a very solid game from the Flames as they bounce back in emphatic fashion and take down the Coyotes for the second time this season. That’s win number 20 on the year for the Flames at home. They now improve to 20-6-6 at home. The Dome is not the place to be right now if you’re an opposing team.

Flame of the Game

Johnny Gaudreau. He grabs his 30th goal of the year which was also his 200th career NHL goal. He finishes the night with a goal and two assists. He now has 85 points on the year.