Projected Lines vs ARI

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames vs Arizona Coyotes
As we saw at yesterday’s morning skate, there will be a couple healthy scratch surprises in tonight’s lineup at the Saddledome. Sean Monahan will indeed sit this one out, for a “reset” as per Coach Darryl Sutter.
Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:
#Flames lines, pairings and goaltenders vs. #Yotes:— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) March 26, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Toffoli
Dube-Backlund-Tkachuk
Mangiapane-Jarnkrok-Coleman
Lucic-Lewis-Ritchie
Hanifin-Andersson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Markstrom (Starter)
Vladar
-Trevor Lewis will center the fourth line in Monahan’s stead. The other recent shakeups for the forward group will remain intact.
-Chris Tanev will indeed be in the lineup despite a recent maintenance day last practice.
-Jacob Markstrom will get the nod in the blue paint to start this back-to-back.
