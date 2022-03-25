Projected Lines vs ARI

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Arizona Coyotes

As we saw at yesterday’s morning skate, there will be a couple healthy scratch surprises in tonight’s lineup at the Saddledome. Sean Monahan will indeed sit this one out, for a “reset” as per Coach Darryl Sutter.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

-Trevor Lewis will center the fourth line in Monahan’s stead. The other recent shakeups for the forward group will remain intact.

-Chris Tanev will indeed be in the lineup despite a recent maintenance day last practice.

-Jacob Markstrom will get the nod in the blue paint to start this back-to-back.