Flames Back At It Tonight Against The Coyotes At The Dome

Calgary Flames vs Arizona Coyotes, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 38-17-8 (84 pts) - Arizona Coyotes 20-39-4 (44 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) Arizona (-115) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Arizona Coyotes 38-17-8 Record 20-39-4 84 Points 44 1st Pacific Division 8th Central 19-6-6 Home Record 9-22-1 19-11-2 Road Record 11-17-3 216 GF 163 153 GA 224 23.9 (8th) PP 13.8 (31st) 85.4 (3rd) PK 73.9 (30th) Lindholm (31) Goals Leader Keller (27) Gaudreau (82) Points Leader Keller (62) Lucic (71) PIM O'Brien (106) Markstrom (.927) Save% Vejmelka (.905) 2-2-1 Last 5 2-3-0 107-91-20 Overall VS 91-107-20

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 29-12-7, 2.11 GAA, .927%

Arizona: Vejmelka (E)- 10-24-1, 3.37 GAA, .905 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Arizona: Little (Head/LT-IR), Ladd (LBI/IR), Beagle (LBI/IR), Roussel (LBI/IR), Chychrun (Ankle/Day to Day), Timmins (Knee/IR), O’Brien (UBI/IR), Moser (UBI/Day to Day), Jaskin (LBI/IR), McBain (Ankle/Out)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-Calgary is 2-2-1 in their las five and have looked sloppy. Their last two losses have come to teams in the lower half of the league in Buffalo and San Jose.

-Calgary was shuffling their lines at practice this week and it looks like newcomer Ryan Carpenter could be inserted into the lineup tonight.

-It’s also looking like Sean Monahan will be a healthy scratch tonight against the ‘Yotes. Monahan has had a brutal season and if practice is any indication, he’s on his way to the press box for the first time, as a healthy scratch, since 2016.

-Arizona is abysmal this season. They are tied for dead last in the league with Montreal in points (44). They’re also bottom five in GF, PP%, PK% and Shots Per Game. Where they do rank up near the top is in GA (224) and that’s not a good thing.

-Arizona’s -64 goal differential is the second worst in the NHL, behind Montreal’s horrific -79.

-The Flames may luck out and miss one of the NHL’s best hand throwers in Liam O’Brien. The Arizona tough guy is listed on IR with an upper body injury and he is second overall in fighting majors in the league this year with 10.

-The Flames are 7-3-0 against the Coyotes at the Saddledome in their last 10 and have won four straight on home ice against the Desert Dogs.

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Arizona Coyotes Coverage: Five For Howling

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - San Jose Sharks 4

Arizona Coyotes 2 - Seattle Kraken 4

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 8 points last 4 games

Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz (C): 4 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Oliver Kylington (D): 3 points in last 17 games

Arizona Coyotes

Loui Eriksson (F): 1 goal in last 28 games

Last Time They Tangled

2/2: Calgary Flames 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2