Flames Back At It Tonight Against The Coyotes At The Dome

Calgary Flames vs Arizona Coyotes, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 38-17-8 (84 pts) - Arizona Coyotes 20-39-4 (44 pts)
NHL Standings
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-105) Arizona (-115) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Arizona Coyotes
|38-17-8
|Record
|20-39-4
|84
|Points
|44
|1st Pacific
|Division
|8th Central
|19-6-6
|Home Record
|9-22-1
|19-11-2
|Road Record
|11-17-3
|216
|GF
|163
|153
|GA
|224
|23.9 (8th)
|PP
|13.8 (31st)
|85.4 (3rd)
|PK
|73.9 (30th)
|Lindholm (31)
|Goals Leader
|Keller (27)
|Gaudreau (82)
|Points Leader
|Keller (62)
|Lucic (71)
|PIM
|O'Brien (106)
|Markstrom (.927)
|Save%
|Vejmelka (.905)
|2-2-1
|Last 5
|2-3-0
|107-91-20
|Overall VS
|91-107-20
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 29-12-7, 2.11 GAA, .927%
Arizona: Vejmelka (E)- 10-24-1, 3.37 GAA, .905 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
Arizona: Little (Head/LT-IR), Ladd (LBI/IR), Beagle (LBI/IR), Roussel (LBI/IR), Chychrun (Ankle/Day to Day), Timmins (Knee/IR), O’Brien (UBI/IR), Moser (UBI/Day to Day), Jaskin (LBI/IR), McBain (Ankle/Out)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-Calgary is 2-2-1 in their las five and have looked sloppy. Their last two losses have come to teams in the lower half of the league in Buffalo and San Jose.
-Calgary was shuffling their lines at practice this week and it looks like newcomer Ryan Carpenter could be inserted into the lineup tonight.
-It’s also looking like Sean Monahan will be a healthy scratch tonight against the ‘Yotes. Monahan has had a brutal season and if practice is any indication, he’s on his way to the press box for the first time, as a healthy scratch, since 2016.
-Arizona is abysmal this season. They are tied for dead last in the league with Montreal in points (44). They’re also bottom five in GF, PP%, PK% and Shots Per Game. Where they do rank up near the top is in GA (224) and that’s not a good thing.
-Arizona’s -64 goal differential is the second worst in the NHL, behind Montreal’s horrific -79.
-The Flames may luck out and miss one of the NHL’s best hand throwers in Liam O’Brien. The Arizona tough guy is listed on IR with an upper body injury and he is second overall in fighting majors in the league this year with 10.
-The Flames are 7-3-0 against the Coyotes at the Saddledome in their last 10 and have won four straight on home ice against the Desert Dogs.
Game Social
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 3 - San Jose Sharks 4
Arizona Coyotes 2 - Seattle Kraken 4
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Matthew Tkachuk (F): 8 points last 4 games
Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz (C): 4 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Oliver Kylington (D): 3 points in last 17 games
Arizona Coyotes
Loui Eriksson (F): 1 goal in last 28 games
Last Time They Tangled
2/2: Calgary Flames 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2
