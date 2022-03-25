HOTN: Rasmus Andersson Takes Matters Into His Own Hands

Highlight Of The Night

The Flames were a little off in the first period, but after that it was all systems go as they took down the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-2 at the Saddledome Friday night.

The Flames top line was on all night and accounted for three of the Flames four goals, but it was Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson who took home the HOTN prize.

Andersson would retrieve a loose puck on the PP and decide it was his turn to get on the scoreboard. Instead of waiting for his teammates to set things up, Andersson turned on the burns, flew into the zone, went backhand to forehand and tucked the puck past Karel Vejmelka to put the Flames up 4-1. The marker was the fourth of the game and #4’s fourth of the season.