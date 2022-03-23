The Morning After San Jose: Fine Or Suspension Looming?

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

- One Away: Johnny Gaudreau scored his 29th goal of the season and it was his 199th of his career. He had multiple chances to collect his 30th, which would have been his 200th of this career, but it will have to wait for another night.

-Fine or More Coming?: Jacob Markstrom took a penalty for a slash last night after Nicolas Meloche put the puck into the Flames net long after the whistle was blown. The Flames keeper slashed him and then speared him in the twig and berries, collecting 2 PIM for his efforts. It certainly wasn’t a good look for the Flames goalie and now we wait to see if he’s fined or misses a game or two for his efforts.

-Heating Up: Dillon Dube scored last night, giving him four points in his last four games. The goal was his 8th of the season, giving him 19 points on the season, 3 off his career best of 22.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera gives his thoughts on tonight's setback to San Jose. pic.twitter.com/2qVEkAsAUw — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 23, 2022