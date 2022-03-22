The Flames fall to the Sharks in a close battle in the ‘Dome

Scoring Summary

First Period

CGY [1] Johnny Gaudreau (29) (Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm) 4:17

CGY [2] Dillon Dube (8) (Matthew Tkachuk) 8:16

SJS [1] Marc-Edouard Vlasic (2) (Unassisted) 14:54

Second Period

CGY [3] Mikael Backlund (10) (Johnny Gaudreau) 4:08

SJS [2] Timo Meier (27) (Brent Burns, Alex Barabanov) 17:30

Third Period

SJS [3] Alex Barabanov (10) (Tomas Hertl) 11:07

SJS [4] Logan Couture (21) (Noah Gregor) 11:35

Advanced Stats

54.69 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

53.42 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

46.2 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

18-11 High Danger Chances in favour of the Sharks

Solid effort from both teams in this one, but the Sharks emerge victorious in the third installment of this classic Pacific Division rivalry. As the Sharks take down the Flames by a score of 4-3. The Flames got solid games from both Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk but couldn't pull off the win. A hard-fought game from both sides, but in the end the Sharks come out with the big two points.

First Period

The Flames got an early powerplay after a slashing call against Nate Meloche. As a result of that, the team answered back with a goal and made the Sharks pay. Johnny Gaudreau received a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and immediately let one fly. He gets his 29th of the year and keeps adding to his point total on a game-to-game basis.

JOHNNY HOCKEY!!! Gets his 29th of the year on the powerplay to make it 1-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/zeftp3gvvY — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 23, 2022

Exactly 4 minutes later, the Flames would find themselves in the zone once again with some sustained pressure. Mikael Backlund would force a giveaway and the puck would find its way onto Matthew Tkachuk’s stick. Tkachuk would send a floater up to Dillon Dube, who would score a beauty from the hash marks. Dube really has found some pep in his step after being moved up to a line with Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund. Tkachuk with a great first period, as he gets two assists in just under 10 minutes into the game.

DUUUBS!!! Scores a snapper from the hash marks to make it 2-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/a27TlIf07h — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 23, 2022

Later on, Sharks veteran Marc-Edouard Vlasic would throw a floater toward the net which would somehow find its way past goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Vlasic gets his 2nd of the year and probably his luckiest in a while.

With about two minutes left in the period, the animosity in this game would boil over. Jacob Markstrom would take exception to Sharks Forward Nate Meloche tapping in the puck after the whistle had already blown. Marky would be incensed and would give him a slash into the groin. He would get a penalty as a result.

Markstrom takes exception to Meloche coming in after the save and tapping the puck in and gives him a slash into the groin #Flames pic.twitter.com/i3opUSnLlJ — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 23, 2022

A solid first period of play from the Flames, as they come out with a one-goal lead. Should’ve been 2-0 but a weird floater from the point found its way past Jacob Markstrom. The Flames dominated the play earlier on in the period but later fell a little flat after the Sharks got their first powerplay of the game.

2nd Period

About the same time as the first goal of the game... the Flames would get another one to start the 2nd period. Johnny Gaudreau would steal the puck away from Erik Karlsson in a beautiful sequence. He would feed the puck to Mikael Backlund in the slot and would score an exquisite goal on the backhand. What a play from Backs and Johnny Hockey.

BACKSS!! Scores a beauty after a takeaway from Johnny Gaudreau, to make it 3-1 #Flames pic.twitter.com/pmgOhtGTsD — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 23, 2022

Brent Burns would unleash a shot from the point, which would be stopped by Jacob Markstrom. The rebound would bounce into the left side where Sharks forward Timo Meier would shoot a shot from a sharp angle, which would somehow find its way past Markstrom. Another tough goal from Marky. Not a game up to his standards.

All-in-all a pretty decent period from both sides as they get one goal each. A tight-checking period with the Flames still keeping that one-goal lead. Things would however fall apart for the Flames later on in the period but it didn't end up biting them (cough* foreshadowing cough*)

3rd Period

An uneventful period, until the Sharks started absolutely dismantling the Flames at the halfway mark of the third frame. They didn't waste much time and made the Flames pay for their mistakes. Alex Barabanov would be left all alone in the slot and wouldn't make any mistake. He would get his 10th of the year and tied the game at 3.

About 28 seconds after the tying goal, the Sharks didn't waste much time with an answer. Logan Couture would find a puck in the slot and would fire one right at Jacob Markstrom. Everyone thought Markstrom had the puck, but somehow someway... it trickled right over the goal line. Couture gets his 21st goal of the year and pots the game-winner in this one.

The Flames would apply some pressure on the Sharks in the final few minutes, but Sharks goaltender James Reimer remains sharp and propels his team to a win. Not a good game from Jacob Markstrom though. Tough game from the team, but hey not something to dwell on too much. They'll be back in action on Friday against the Coyotes.

Flame of the Game

Johnny Gaudreau. Finishes the night with two points (one goal, one assist). Now one goal away from 200 career goals.