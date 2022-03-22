Projected Lines vs SJ

Projected Lines

San Jose Sharks @ Calgary Flames

Looks like the only swap for tonight’s game will be Jacob Markstrom getting back in the blue paint, taking his spot back from Dan Vladar who was in on Saturday.

Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 from morning skate at the Saddledome:

Jacob Markstrom starting tonight vs. San Jose. Starter’s net empty at optional morning skate, Dan Vladar working late with scratches.



Looks like same lineup as Saturday. Ryan Carpenter hasn’t arrived. Brett Ritchie and Michael Stone skating late, so they’ll sit out. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) March 22, 2022

So forward groupings will remain from the weekend, where they had an excellent showing on Hockey Night in Canada from Vancouver. We saw quite a bit of shuffling away the from the status quo, including Tyler Toffoli getting a look on the first line.

As a reminder for tonight, here’s how those looks played out for the forward group:

Gaudreau-Lindholm-Toffoli

Dube-Backlund-Tkachuk

Coleman-Jarnkrok-Mangiapane

Lucic-Monahan-Lewis

Defense pairings remained as usual:

Hanifin-Anderson, Kylington-Tanev, Zadorov-Gudbranson

As noted, Ritchie and Stone remain healthy scratches, and new trade acquisition Ryan Carpenter has yet to make his way to Calgary.