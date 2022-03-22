Tonight Starts Six Straight At Home For The Flames

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 38-16-8 (84 pts) - San Jose Sharks 27-27-8 (62 pts)
TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) San Jose (+100) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|San Jose Sharks
|38-16-8
|Record
|27-27-8
|84
|Points
|62
|1st Pacific
|Division
|7th Pacific
|19-5-6
|Home Record
|15-14-4
|19-11-2
|Away Record
|12-13-4
|213
|GF
|161
|149
|GA
|193
|23.6 (10th)
|PP
|19.1 (21st)
|85.3 (4th)
|PK
|85.9 (3rd)
|Lindholm (31)
|Goals Leader
|Meier (26)
|Gaudreau (80)
|Points Leader
|Meier (59)
|Lucic (69)
|PIM
|Viel (82)
|Markstrom (.925)
|Save%
|Reimer (.916)
|3-1-1
|Last 5
|2-2-1
|74-68-8
|Overall VS
|68-74-8
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 29-11-7, 2.06 GAA, .928 SV%
San Jose: Reimer (E)- 16-13-6, 2.80 GAA, .916 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: None
San Jose: Matt Nieto (Undisclosed/Out), Kevin Labanc (Shoulder/IR), Adin Hill (LBI/Day to Day), Radim Simek (Undisclosed/IR), Mario Ferraro (Leg/IR), Jonathan Dahlen (Face/Day to Day)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames will look for a better showing than the last time these two met, with Calgary falling to San Jose 5-3. Calgary out shot the Sharks 43-26, but came up well short in that contest.
-Jacob Markstrom will certainly be looking for a bounce back performance tonight after his last start. He was brilliant against the Sabres, but his gaffe in OT cost the Flames a win AND it cost him his 10th shutout of the season which would have tied Miikka Kiprusoff’s franchise record.
-We should get a look at news Flames forward Carpenter tonight. Carpenter was traded to Calgary from Chicago and has 3 goals and 8 assists in 59 games so far this season.
-The Flames are well ahead of SJ in the standings (22 points), but don’t tell the Sharks that. They’ve played each other twice this season and defeated the Flames by a total score of 9-4.
-With that said, San Jose is a mess. The Sharks are 5-13-7 in their last 25 skates.
-In those last 25 games San Jose has been shutout 3 times and have had losing streaks of seven games and three games twice.
Game Social
@MatchsticksCGY, @FearThe Fin, @NHLFlames, @SanJoseSharks, #Flames, #SJSharks, #CGYvsSJS
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 5 - Vancouver Canucks 2
San Jose Sharks 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Matthew Tkachuk (F): 8 points in last 5 games
San Jose Sharks
Timo Meier (F): 5 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Blake Coleman (F): 4 points in last 11 games
San Jose Sharks
Brent Burns (D): 1 goal in last 13 games
Last Time They Tangled
12/7: San Jose Sharks 5 - Calgary Flames 3
