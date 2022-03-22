Tonight Starts Six Straight At Home For The Flames

Calgary Flames vs San Jose Sharks, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 38-16-8 (84 pts) - San Jose Sharks 27-27-8 (62 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) San Jose (+100) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames San Jose Sharks 38-16-8 Record 27-27-8 84 Points 62 1st Pacific Division 7th Pacific 19-5-6 Home Record 15-14-4 19-11-2 Away Record 12-13-4 213 GF 161 149 GA 193 23.6 (10th) PP 19.1 (21st) 85.3 (4th) PK 85.9 (3rd) Lindholm (31) Goals Leader Meier (26) Gaudreau (80) Points Leader Meier (59) Lucic (69) PIM Viel (82) Markstrom (.925) Save% Reimer (.916) 3-1-1 Last 5 2-2-1 74-68-8 Overall VS 68-74-8

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 29-11-7, 2.06 GAA, .928 SV%

San Jose: Reimer (E)- 16-13-6, 2.80 GAA, .916 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

San Jose: Matt Nieto (Undisclosed/Out), Kevin Labanc (Shoulder/IR), Adin Hill (LBI/Day to Day), Radim Simek (Undisclosed/IR), Mario Ferraro (Leg/IR), Jonathan Dahlen (Face/Day to Day)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames will look for a better showing than the last time these two met, with Calgary falling to San Jose 5-3. Calgary out shot the Sharks 43-26, but came up well short in that contest.

-Jacob Markstrom will certainly be looking for a bounce back performance tonight after his last start. He was brilliant against the Sabres, but his gaffe in OT cost the Flames a win AND it cost him his 10th shutout of the season which would have tied Miikka Kiprusoff’s franchise record.

-We should get a look at news Flames forward Carpenter tonight. Carpenter was traded to Calgary from Chicago and has 3 goals and 8 assists in 59 games so far this season.

-The Flames are well ahead of SJ in the standings (22 points), but don’t tell the Sharks that. They’ve played each other twice this season and defeated the Flames by a total score of 9-4.

-With that said, San Jose is a mess. The Sharks are 5-13-7 in their last 25 skates.

-In those last 25 games San Jose has been shutout 3 times and have had losing streaks of seven games and three games twice.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @FearThe Fin, @NHLFlames, @SanJoseSharks, #Flames, #SJSharks, #CGYvsSJS

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Vancouver Canucks 2

San Jose Sharks 4 - Arizona Coyotes 2

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 8 points in last 5 games

San Jose Sharks

Timo Meier (F): 5 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman (F): 4 points in last 11 games

San Jose Sharks

Brent Burns (D): 1 goal in last 13 games

Last Time They Tangled

12/7: San Jose Sharks 5 - Calgary Flames 3