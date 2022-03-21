Flames Make Depth Trade On Deadline Day

After Brad Richardson was claimed off waivers by Vancouver, the Flames had $800,000 in cap space open up on the books.

They used that space to acquire Ryan Carpenter from the Chicago Blackhawks. Calgary sent a 5th round pick in 2024 the other way.

Per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet:

According to @FriedgeHNIC, #Flames have landed forward Ryan Carpenter from Chicago for a fifth-round pick in 2024. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) March 21, 2022

CHI and CAL talking Ryan Carpenter as the deadline hit. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 21, 2022

Carpenter is a 31 year old forward who can play center and right wing, bringing value with a 52.3% face off win percentage. He is a right handed shot as well as a penalty killer. In fact, he lead Chicago in shorthanded minutes played by forwards this season. Carpenter has 11 points in 59 games on the campaign so far.