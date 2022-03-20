The Morning After Vancouver: Calle Jarnkrok Gets A Helper

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 5 - Vancouver Canucks 2
Tidbits
-Welcome To Calgary: Calle Jarnkrok played in his second game last night and was, again, robbed of his first goal. He did, however, pick up his first point with the Flames by getting an assist on Noah Hanifin's goal that put the Flames up 1-0.
-Large Work Load: Much like Jacob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko gets the lion's share of the time in the Vancouver net. Despite surrendering 4 goals and getting the hook, last night was the 19th straight time Demko appeared in a game.
-Pretty Good On The Back End: The Flames aren’t historically great in back to back contests, but this year is something different. The 5-2 victory in Vancouver last night made the Flames 7-4-1 in the second game of back to back’s this season.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
"We were pretty solid."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 20, 2022
Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on the win over the Canucks tonight. pic.twitter.com/C5LLkzyazA
"It was good for our confidence to get a lead ... when you're up 3-0 after one that's a good sign. It set up the rest of our game."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 20, 2022
Rasmus Andersson and Matthew Tkachuk look back on the victory in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/vmzVUnJnUg
