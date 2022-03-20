 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Vancouver: Calle Jarnkrok Gets A Helper

Calgary’s newest addition got his first point with the Flames.

By markparkinson14 and TaranjotVining
Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 5 - Vancouver Canucks 2

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Welcome To Calgary: Calle Jarnkrok played in his second game last night and was, again, robbed of his first goal. He did, however, pick up his first point with the Flames by getting an assist on Noah Hanifin's goal that put the Flames up 1-0.

-Large Work Load: Much like Jacob Markstrom, Thatcher Demko gets the lion's share of the time in the Vancouver net. Despite surrendering 4 goals and getting the hook, last night was the 19th straight time Demko appeared in a game.

-Pretty Good On The Back End: The Flames aren’t historically great in back to back contests, but this year is something different. The 5-2 victory in Vancouver last night made the Flames 7-4-1 in the second game of back to back’s this season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

