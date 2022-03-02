Flames and Habs Trade Again

The Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames are trade partners again. After the Tyler Toffoli trade, they made a swap again this afternoon. As per Salim Valji of TSN:

Calgary is acquiring goalie Michael McNiven in exchange for future considerations. The 24 year old netminder made his NHL debut this year in one game for the Habs. We’ll have more on the future considerations going to Montreal as the story develops.