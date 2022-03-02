Flames Acquire Michael McNiven

The Calgary Flames announced Wednesday that they have acquired goaltender Michael McNiven from the Montreal Canadiens, in exchange for the ever-popular future considerations. McNiven, 24, has bounced around the Canadiens organization for the past 5 seasons after being signed as an OHL free agent out of Owen Sound.

McNiven actually appeared in the NHL this season in relief of Cayden Primeau on January 24th, after the latter gave up 5 goals through 2 periods to the Minnesota Wild. McNiven didn’t fare much better, giving up 3 goals on his first and only 10 shots in the NHL. He evidently was the odd man out in an ever fluid Canadiens goaltending department, and gives the Flames and Heat just a touch more goaltending depth. He has a 4-4-1 record with a 4.04 GAA and .869 Sv% this season with the Rocket.

The motivations for the Flames in this deal aren’t really clear, as they have a fine AHL tandem in Dustin Wolf and Adam Werner, while Daniil Chechelev toils away in Kansas City. Could Wolf perhaps be a potential trade chip if a big name is still available to the Flames? He seemed untouchable until now, but a somewhat bizarre move like this raises these questions.