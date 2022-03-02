 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Minnesota: Andrew Mangiapane Continues To Be Amazing

Another road goal for the Flames forward also tied him for the team lead in another category.

By markparkinson14 and Gordie.Taylor
Calgary Flames v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 5 - Minnesota Wild 1

Tidbits

-Good Everywhere: Andrew Mangiapane has been fantastic on the road and he continued that last night with his team leading 28th goal and giving his 20th road goal and 24th road point. The goal Mangiapane scored put the Flames up 2-1, giving him credit for his 6th GWG on the season. That goal tied Mang with Elias Lindholm for the team lead.

-Hit Parade: The Flames and Wild combined for 82 hits on the night, with Minnesota attempting to being the aggressor with 48 of them. But that invited Erik Gudbranson into the mix as he threw a game high 9 hits on the night, far more than any other player on the ice.

-On The Board!: Mikael Backlund had a fantastic evening and that was capped off by an empty net goal in the final minutes. The goal gave Backlund a two point effort and is just the second time he’s lit the lamp in 13 games.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

