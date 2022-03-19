The Flames dominate the Canucks in a gong-show at Rogers Arena

Scoring Summary

1st Period

CGY [1] Noah Hanifin (6) (Calle Jarnkrok) 4:45

CGY [2] Matthew Tkachuk (29) (Mikael Backlund) 7:46

CGY [3] Rasmus Andersson (3) (Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube) 13:51

2nd Period

CGY [4] Elias Lindholm (31) (Tyler Toffoli) 4:29

3rd Period

CGY [5] Johnny Gaudreau (28) (Matthew Tkachuk, Rasmus Andersson) 6:28

VAN [1] Matthew Highmore (4) (Juho Lammikko, Brad Hunt) 7:37

VAN [2] Brock Boeser (18) (Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes) 17:14

Advanced Stats

58.87 CF% (Corsi For Percentage)

68.85 SCF% (Shots Created For Percentage)

70.25 xGF% (Expected Goals For Percentage)

21-7 High Danger Chances in favour of the Flames

The Flames absolutely demolish the Canucks on the second game of a back-to-back. The team bounces right back after a tough 1-0 loss against Sabres last night. Newly acquired forward Calle Jarnkrok grabbed his first point as a Flame and was phenomenal tonight. What a win from the boys, as they're now 19-3-2 since the All-Star Break.

1st Period

Just about four minutes into the first period the Flames didn't waste much time getting one past Thatcher Demko. Noah Hanifin got a beautiful stretch pass from newly acquired Calle Jarnkrok to make it 1-0. What a play from Calle, as he gets his first point in a Flames sweater.

HANNYYY!! Snipes one past Demko off a beautiful pass from Jarnkrok to make it 1-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/cm5gHJDqzq — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 20, 2022

Exactly two minutes later, Mikael Backlund would find Matthew Tkachuk in the slot. Chucky was in the right place at the right time, as he made no mistake to grab a two-goal lead. What a play from the two, throwing it back to the original 3M line.

CHUCKYY!! Scores his 29th of the season to make it 2-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/FiE9otChYK — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 20, 2022

Later on in the period, Rasmus Andersson would receive a drop pass from Matthew Tkachuk. He would go bardown to make it 3-0. What a rocket from the Flames first pairing d-man, as he would get his 100th career NHL point. What a period from the Flames as they absolutely pummel the Canucks in the first period of play.

RASSS!! Gets his 100th career NHL point and makes it 3-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/jzrlD09OPF — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 20, 2022

What a way to bounce back after last night's game against the Sabres. The Flames take it to the Canucks, outshooting them 16-4. A clear cut one-sided effort in favour of the boys in red.

2nd Period

The Flames didn't miss a beat after that phenomenal first and scored another early one in the second period of play. Elias Lindholm would get the puck after a pass from Tyler Toffoli. Lindholm would walk right in without being covered and would snipe a rocket to make it 4-0. Toffoli would make the play off his knees and would get his 15th point in 17 games played.

LINDYYY!!! Absolutely snipes one past Demko to make it 4-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/HOsA17r7Ox — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 20, 2022

Another great period from the boys, although they only got one goal to show for it. Dan Vladar remained strong and the team left absolutely no room for the Canucks.

3rd Period

After applying the pressure on the Canucks yet again, getting a powerplay as a result. Matthew Tkachuk would corral the puck after receiving a pass from Rasmus Andersson. He would send a saucer pass, right onto the stick of Johnny Hockey, who would make no mistake at all. Johnny Gaudreau would get his 28th of the year and made it 5-0. What a game from Matthew Tkachuk on a newly made line.

JOHNNY HOCKEY!!! Gets his 28th of the year to make it 5-0. What a game #Flames pic.twitter.com/nIj0JJHqXR — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) March 20, 2022

Later into the period the Canucks would finally answer right back and get one on the board. Getting a tip-in goal from Matthew Highmore. Something to cheer for if you're a Canucks fan (because you guys haven't had much to cheer for anyway).

After a call against the Flames, the Canucks would answer back with another one. Thanks to a goal from Brock Boeser. Still wasn't enough for the team, as the wind was already knocked out of their sails.

What a dominant effort from the boys, as they bounce back after last night's loss to the Sabres and absolutely dominate the Canucks. A one-sided effort at the Flames didn’t leave much room for the Canucks in this contest. Dan Vladar gets his 9th win of the year as he stops 23 of the 25 shots he faced and posts a .920 Sv%.

Flame of the Game

Matthew Tkachuk. What a game from the man, the myth, the legend, as he finishes the night with three points (1 Goal and 2 Assists).