Projected Lines vs VAN

Projected Lines
Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks
The only roster substitutions for Hockey Night in Canada looks to be in the blue paint. Jacob Markstrom will get a night off, with Dan Vladar coming in to start. Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:
Looks like it’s Dan Vladar for #Flames vs. Thatcher Demko for #Canucks.— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) March 20, 2022
But the lack of in-out swaps doesn’t mean things aren’t interesting at line rushes! There’s been quite a bit of shuffling with the forwards group, including Tyler Toffoli getting a look on the first line.
Defense pairings will remain as usual.
Per Brendan Parker of FlamesTV from warmups in Vancouver:
#Flames shaking things up vs. Canucks tonight.— Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) March 20, 2022
Gaudreau-Lindholm-Toffoli
Dube-Backlund-Tkachuk
Coleman-Jarnkrok-Mangiapane
Lucic-Monahan-Lewis
Hanifin-Anderson
Kylington-Tanev
Zadorov-Gudbranson
Vladar in goal.
