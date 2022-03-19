 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Projected Lines vs VAN

Rare Night Off For Markstrom, Lots Of Forward Movement

By MilhouseFirehouse
NHL: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks

The only roster substitutions for Hockey Night in Canada looks to be in the blue paint. Jacob Markstrom will get a night off, with Dan Vladar coming in to start. Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960:

But the lack of in-out swaps doesn’t mean things aren’t interesting at line rushes! There’s been quite a bit of shuffling with the forwards group, including Tyler Toffoli getting a look on the first line.

Defense pairings will remain as usual.

Per Brendan Parker of FlamesTV from warmups in Vancouver:

