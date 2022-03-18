Flames Welcome Sabres as Jarnkrok Debuts

Calgary Flames vs Buffalo Sabres, 7 PM MT

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames (37-16-7, 81 Pts) vs Buffalo Sabres (20-33-8, 48 Pts)

Head to Head Calgary Flames Category Buffalo Sabres Calgary Flames Category Buffalo Sabres 37-16-7 Record 20-33-8 PAC: 1st, West: 2nd Division ATL: 6th, East: 14th 81 Points 48 210 GF 163 146 GA 218 Lindholm (30) Goal Leader Thompson (24) Gaudreau (79) Points Leader Thompson (44) Markstrom (.927) SV% Anderson (.903) Lucic (69) PIM Hayden (82) 23.40% PP% 19.30% 85.40% PK% 76.50% 6-2-2 Last 10 Head to Head 4-3-3 43-47-6-16 All-Time H2H 53-39-4-16

The Calgary Flames will welcome the Buffalo Sabres to town for a Friday night tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two clubs after Calgary took a 5-0 win in Buffalo on November 18. The Flames got three point outings from Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau in the game while Jacob Markstrom picked up his fifth of what is now nine shutouts on the season.

Since that game the Flames had accelerated towards the top of the Western Conference and the league while Buffalo has regressed towards their usual basement spot. The Sabres have been languishing near the bottom for most of the year but had won four of six prior to last night’s 6-1 loss in Edmonton.

The big story ahead of tonight’s game is the Flames debut on new trade acquisition Calle Jarnkrok. Calgary picked him up on Wednesday evening from the Seattle Kraken for a trio of picks including a 2nd round pick in this year’s draft. Jarnkrok brings a solid middle six presence to the group and will be starting as a centreman tonight with Andrew Mangiapane and fellow new-ish Flame Tyler Toffoli on his wings. Brett Ritchie will draw out of the lineup to make room for Jarnkrok’s addition.

With Buffalo coming off a late game in Edmonton yesterday, there is a very good opportunity for the Flames to take advantage and grab two more points in the standings to continue distancing themselves from the Los Angeles Kings. LA picked up a 3-0 win on home ice over San Jose last night, narrowing their gap behind Calgary to five points but the Flames do have three games in hand.

With a victory the Flames can also grab their 20th home win of the season as they currently sit with a record of 19-5-5. They’ve been absolutely scorching at the Saddledome as they are on a 15-1-1 streak. It’s still hard to believe their home record was 4-4-4 at one point.

Jacob Markstrom will get the start tonight as he looks for his 30th win of the season. Puck drop goes at 7 PM MT.