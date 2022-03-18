Projected Lines vs BUF

Projected Lines

Buffalo Sabres @ Calgary Flames

After General Manager Brad Treliving made another pre-deadline splash on Wednesday, his new addition has hopped on a plane from Seattle to Calgary and participated in morning skate today! Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 from the Saddledome this morning:

Things have been shuffled around with the in-person arrival of the new addition, and will look a little different than the last minute changes against the Devils.

Jarnkrok skated on a line centering Adrew Mangiapane and Tyler Toffoli, swapping Sean Monahan back to the fourth line with Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube. Brett Ritchie is switched out of the lineup to make way for Jarnkrok.

The top six stays the same, as well as the defense with Kylington’s return from a day-to-day LBI. Set up in the starter’s net this morning, Jacob Markstrom remains in the blue paint.