The Morning After NJ: A Whole Buncha’ Milestones Were Reached Last Night

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 6 - NJ Devils 3

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Another Milestone For Mikael Backlund: Just last week Backlund played in his 800th game and moved up the list of most games played with the Flames organization. Last night he played in game #804 which saw Mikael Backlund pass Al MacInnis and moving him into 4th place all time. He now also becomes the Flames player with the most games under his belt that the Flames have drafted.

-No More Monkey: Brett Ritchie’s struggles with points have been well documented this season, but last night he took a reprieve from the donuts. Ritchie scored the opening salvo on the evening, giving him his first points of the season in his 30th game.

-Two’fer: Two Flames players reached career high’s in last night’s 6-3 win over NJ. Andrew Mangiapane scored last night, which was his 30th of the season and the first time he’s reached the 30 goal mark. Chris Tanev had an assist on the night and that helper set a new career high in points for him with 21.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter discusses the acquisition of Calle Jarnkrok and tonight's victory over the Devils. pic.twitter.com/JeNsOqHL7E — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 17, 2022