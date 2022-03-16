Jarnkrok Reportedly Traded To Flames

Pending official confirmation, it looks like Brad Treleving has gotten out ahead of the trade deadline rush yet again. Seattle Kraken center Calle Jarnkrok has been reportedly traded to the Flames, and it sounds like one or more draft picks will be heading to the expansion Kraken.

#Flames reportedly on brink of landing Calle Jarnkrok. Can play centre or wing, just happens to be Elias Lindholm’s cousin. https://t.co/6IsxHZ0328 — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) March 17, 2022

Deal isn’t done, but Calle Jarnkrok will be moved to the Flames. Draft pick likely going back. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 16, 2022

Jarnkrok’s career high is 35 points, and the 30-year old is a versatile right-shot centre who can play a variety of roles up and down the lineup. While he is currently playing top six in Seattle, he’d be expected to round out the bottom six in Calgary. Jarnkrok has a $2M cap hit. Oh, and he just happens to Elias Lindholm’s cousin.

We’ll have more as the story develops.