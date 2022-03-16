 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jarnkrok Reportedly Traded To Flames

By MilhouseFirehouse
Seattle Kraken v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Pending official confirmation, it looks like Brad Treleving has gotten out ahead of the trade deadline rush yet again. Seattle Kraken center Calle Jarnkrok has been reportedly traded to the Flames, and it sounds like one or more draft picks will be heading to the expansion Kraken.

Jarnkrok’s career high is 35 points, and the 30-year old is a versatile right-shot centre who can play a variety of roles up and down the lineup. While he is currently playing top six in Seattle, he’d be expected to round out the bottom six in Calgary. Jarnkrok has a $2M cap hit. Oh, and he just happens to Elias Lindholm’s cousin.

We’ll have more as the story develops.

