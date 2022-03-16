Projected Lines vs NJ

Projected Lines

New Jersey Devils @ Calgary Flames

While the song remains the same in the crease with Jacob Markstrom starting again, there will be some shuffling with forward group tonight against the Devils. Due to the Calle Jarnkrok trade just hours ago, Adam Ruzicka has been re-assigned to the AHL Stockton Heat. In his place, Dillon Dube will get another shot at center ice while Sean Monahan will get a bump up to centering Mangiapane-Toffoli. Brett Ritchie will be back in on right wing on the fourth line.

On the blue line, Oliver Kylington is back from his day-to-day LBI issue and factoring back in for the spot Michael Stone was keeping warm.

Per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 from warmups at the Saddledome: