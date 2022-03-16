HOTN: Brett Ritchie, Welcome To The Score Sheet

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 6 - NJ Devils 3

No one and I mean NO ONE needed to get on the scoresheet more than Flames forward Brett Ritchie. The 28 year old had played in 29 games and had yet to find the back of the net or even hand out an assist on the season. Ritchie has had opportunities, but no dice.....until tonight.

Midway through the period Oliver Kylington and Dillon Dube would work the puck to an open Brett Ritchie who would turn and rifle a wrist shot towards the New Jersey net that would beat a screened Nico Daws and put the Flames up 1-0.

It took 30 games and 45 SOG, but Brett Ritchie finally got his first point of the 2021-22 season.