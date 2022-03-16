A Well Rested Flames Squad Welcomes The Devils To The Dome

Calgary Flames vs NJ Devils, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 36-16-7 (79 pts) - NJ Devils 22-33-5 (49 pts)
TV: SNW, SN360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (+100) NJ (-120) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|NJ Devils
|36-16-7
|Record
|22-33-5
|79
|Points
|49
|1st Pacific
|Division
|7th Metropolitan
|18-5-5
|Home Record
|14-14-3
|18-11-2
|Away Record
|8-19-2
|202
|GF
|180
|143
|GA
|210
|23.4 (12th)
|PP
|18.5 (23rd)
|85.1 (4th)
|PK
|81.7 (10th)
|Lindholm (30)
|Goals Leader
|Bratt (19)
|Gaudreau (78)
|Points Leader
|Bratt (56)
|Lucic (69)
|PIM
|Geertsen (57)
|Markstrom (.928)
|Save%
|Daws (.909)
|3-2-0
|Last 5
|3-2-0
|70-26-11
|Overall VS
|26-70-11
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 28-11-6, 2.07 GAA, .928 SV%
NJ: Gillies (E)- 3-9-1, 3.33 GAA, .885 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Oliver Kylington (LBI/Day to Day)
NJ: Mackenzie Blackwood (Heel/IR), Jonathan Bernier (Hip/IR), Pavel Zacha (UBI/Day to Day), Jonas Siegenthaler (Illness/Day to Day), Miles Wood (Hip/IR), Janne Kuokkanen (Wrist/IR)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames are well rested, having not played since Sunday night where there were shutout on the season for the first time by the Colorado Avalanche 3-0.
-Another day, another home game at the Dome. Since coming back from their last Covid pause the Flames have played 16 of the last 23 on home ice.
-Their record at home? 14-1-1 in those 16 games.
-NJ isn’t good away from home (not that they’re great either). In their last 11 trips they Devils are 3-8-0 and have lost 4 straight away from the Prudential Center.
-The Flames offence should be drooling at the defence that awaits them this evening. NJ is allowing 3.50 GPG this season, which is the 26th worst in the NHL.
-Speaking of defence, the goaltending has been a mess. NJ has used 6 goaltenders this season. Nico Daws has the best record out of all of them at 6-5-0. And his 2.76 GAA and .902 SV% are also tops on the team.
-It’s looking like former Flames prospect Jon Gillies will get the start tonight against his old team. Gillies is 2-9-0 with NJ and he’s dropped 4 straight while surrendering 17 goals in those four losses.
-Calgary has owned the Devils over the years with 70 wins compared to 26, including going 8-2-0 in their last ten on home ice against NJ. Calgary has won three straight at the Dome over the team from Newark, hanging 19 goals in them in those three wins.
Game Social
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 0 - Colorado Avalanche 3
NJ Devils 3 - Vancouver Canucks 6
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Rasmus Andersson (D): 5 points in last 5 games
NJ Devils
Jack Hughes (C): 7 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Milan Lucic (F): 0 points in last 5
NJ Devils
Damon Severson (D): 2 goals in last 18 games
Last Time They Tangled
10/26: Calgary Flames 5 - NJ Devils 3
