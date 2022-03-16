A Well Rested Flames Squad Welcomes The Devils To The Dome

Calgary Flames vs NJ Devils, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 36-16-7 (79 pts) - NJ Devils 22-33-5 (49 pts)

NHL Standings

TV: SNW, SN360 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (+100) NJ (-120) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames NJ Devils 36-16-7 Record 22-33-5 79 Points 49 1st Pacific Division 7th Metropolitan 18-5-5 Home Record 14-14-3 18-11-2 Away Record 8-19-2 202 GF 180 143 GA 210 23.4 (12th) PP 18.5 (23rd) 85.1 (4th) PK 81.7 (10th) Lindholm (30) Goals Leader Bratt (19) Gaudreau (78) Points Leader Bratt (56) Lucic (69) PIM Geertsen (57) Markstrom (.928) Save% Daws (.909) 3-2-0 Last 5 3-2-0 70-26-11 Overall VS 26-70-11

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 28-11-6, 2.07 GAA, .928 SV%

NJ: Gillies (E)- 3-9-1, 3.33 GAA, .885 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Oliver Kylington (LBI/Day to Day)

NJ: Mackenzie Blackwood (Heel/IR), Jonathan Bernier (Hip/IR), Pavel Zacha (UBI/Day to Day), Jonas Siegenthaler (Illness/Day to Day), Miles Wood (Hip/IR), Janne Kuokkanen (Wrist/IR)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-The Flames are well rested, having not played since Sunday night where there were shutout on the season for the first time by the Colorado Avalanche 3-0.

-Another day, another home game at the Dome. Since coming back from their last Covid pause the Flames have played 16 of the last 23 on home ice.

-Their record at home? 14-1-1 in those 16 games.

-NJ isn’t good away from home (not that they’re great either). In their last 11 trips they Devils are 3-8-0 and have lost 4 straight away from the Prudential Center.

-The Flames offence should be drooling at the defence that awaits them this evening. NJ is allowing 3.50 GPG this season, which is the 26th worst in the NHL.

-Speaking of defence, the goaltending has been a mess. NJ has used 6 goaltenders this season. Nico Daws has the best record out of all of them at 6-5-0. And his 2.76 GAA and .902 SV% are also tops on the team.

-It’s looking like former Flames prospect Jon Gillies will get the start tonight against his old team. Gillies is 2-9-0 with NJ and he’s dropped 4 straight while surrendering 17 goals in those four losses.

-Calgary has owned the Devils over the years with 70 wins compared to 26, including going 8-2-0 in their last ten on home ice against NJ. Calgary has won three straight at the Dome over the team from Newark, hanging 19 goals in them in those three wins.

Game Social

@MatchsticksCGY, @AATJerseyBlog, @NHLFLames, @NJDevils, #Flames, #NJDevils, #CGYvsNJD

SBN NJ Devils Coverage: All About The Jersey

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 0 - Colorado Avalanche 3

NJ Devils 3 - Vancouver Canucks 6

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson (D): 5 points in last 5 games

NJ Devils

Jack Hughes (C): 7 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Milan Lucic (F): 0 points in last 5

NJ Devils

Damon Severson (D): 2 goals in last 18 games

Last Time They Tangled

10/26: Calgary Flames 5 - NJ Devils 3