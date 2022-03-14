The Tinderbox, Ep. 78: The Flames Five Game Week, Jacob Markstrom Love & Things That Shouldn’t Be Done At The Rink

The Tinderbox Podcast
After that week the Flames had there’s a lot to discuss for sure! Mark, Michael and Gordie breakdown the five games the Flames played, plus give Jacob Markstrom a little love, talk Auston Matthews and look at some things you shouldn’t do at a hockey rink.
Episode 78: Hosted by Mark, Michael and Gordie
-Recapping the Flames 5 games in 7 days
-Jacob Markstrom is good
-Auston Matthews suspended
<break>
-Are outdoor games getting stale?
-Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo
-Our changes we’d make to the game
-Sticks and pucks for adults?
-STOP THE WAVE
