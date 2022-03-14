 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Tinderbox, Ep. 78: The Flames Five Game Week, Jacob Markstrom Love & Things That Shouldn’t Be Done At The Rink

Should adults be asking players for souvenirs? We think not.

By markparkinson14, MGMacGillivray, and Gordie.Taylor
The Tinderbox Podcast

After that week the Flames had there’s a lot to discuss for sure! Mark, Michael and Gordie breakdown the five games the Flames played, plus give Jacob Markstrom a little love, talk Auston Matthews and look at some things you shouldn’t do at a hockey rink.

Episode 78: Hosted by Mark, Michael and Gordie

-Recapping the Flames 5 games in 7 days

-Jacob Markstrom is good

-Auston Matthews suspended

<break>

-Are outdoor games getting stale?

-Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo

-Our changes we’d make to the game

-Sticks and pucks for adults?

-STOP THE WAVE

