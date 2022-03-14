Jacob Markstrom Named Second Star Of The Week

Jacob Markstrom was given more accolades by the NHL today as he was named the Second Star Of The Week for his play during the Flames brutal run last week.

Markstrom went 3-0-0 on the week, including collecting his 9th shutout of the season during a 3-0 victory over the Red Wings. He also had a bananas 0.67 GAA and a ridiculous .974 SV% in those three games.

On February 14th Markstrom was named First Star Of The Week and on March 1st he was named Second Star Of The Month. Not bad at all eh?

Patrick Kane and Anders Lee were named the other two Stars Of The Week for their play as well.