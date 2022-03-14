 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After Colorado: The Flames Accomplished Something For The First Time....

...And it’s not a good accomplishment.

By markparkinson14
NHL: Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 0 - Colorado Avalanche 3

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-MacKinnon Stays Hot: Nathan MacKinnon scored twice tonight and it continued his dominance against the Flames. He now has 18 points in his last 15 games against Calgary.

-5 Games, 7 Days: The Flames finished up their game week with a 3-0 loss to the Avs. But this was a successful week when all is said and done. Despite the loss, Calgary finished 3-2-0 against some very tough competition.

-First Time For Everything: The Flames have registered 10 shutouts on the season, but last night was a rarity on the other side of the ledger. Colorado’s 3-0 shut out was the first time the Flames have come up empty on the season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

