The Morning After Colorado: The Flames Accomplished Something For The First Time....

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-MacKinnon Stays Hot: Nathan MacKinnon scored twice tonight and it continued his dominance against the Flames. He now has 18 points in his last 15 games against Calgary.

-5 Games, 7 Days: The Flames finished up their game week with a 3-0 loss to the Avs. But this was a successful week when all is said and done. Despite the loss, Calgary finished 3-2-0 against some very tough competition.

-First Time For Everything: The Flames have registered 10 shutouts on the season, but last night was a rarity on the other side of the ledger. Colorado’s 3-0 shut out was the first time the Flames have come up empty on the season.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"I thought we battled and played hard. I had no issues with our game at all."



Darryl Sutter gives his assessment on tonight's game vs. Colorado. pic.twitter.com/ZB6thzfu5S — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 14, 2022

"We just need that little extra oomph tonight and couldn't seem to find it there."



Trevor Lewis looks back on tonight's loss to the Avs. pic.twitter.com/8F69DSQK2x — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 14, 2022