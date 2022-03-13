HOTN: Dan Vladar Gets To The Post

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 0 - Colorado Avalanche 3

I think we can all agree that Dan Vladar deserved better tonight because he was on point for almost the entire contest in Colorado. The Flames backup goaltender stopped 28 of the 30 shots that came his way, but there wasn’t any offence to help him out.

With the Av’s already up 1-0 at the seven minute mark of the second period Colorado looked like they were going to extend their lead. Erik Johnson had the puck on his stick and goal in his sights. Instead of that happening, he let the puck fly, but Dan Vladar was able to get to the far post and make a fantastic stop, keeping the game where it was at 1-0.