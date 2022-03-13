Nathan MacKinnon Scores Twice, Colorado Blanks Calgary 3-0

Complete Stats

Scoring

1st: COL 9:55- PPG MacKinnon (Kadri/Rantanen)

2nd: None

3rd: COL 4:00- MacKinnon (Unassisted), COL 18:22- Rantanen (Unassisted/Empty Net)

The long five games in seven days week has finally come to an end for the Flames with a 3-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. And you shouldn’t be mad at the loss either. This was a fast paced contest with the Flames getting some great chances, but Darcy Kuemper wasn’t in the mood. He stopped all 45 shots the Flames sent his way to earn his 4th shutout on the season.

This loss stings a bit because the Avs are the best team in the league, but the Flames have proven they can hang with them (and beat them). The Flames played yesterday at home (5PM start) and then hopped a plane to Colorado for tonight’s game and it showed. The Flames looked a little slow during parts of this game, but they always seemed to be able to find the second gear to push back against a well rested Avalanche team.

At the end of the day Colorado was just the better team tonight, which on the surface isn’t something to panic about. Calgary showed that they can beat Colorado and still hang with them in a game where the Flames were worn down and clearly tired. It happens, but I’ll take 100 more games between these two because they are very evenly matched.

Highlights

Final Thoughts

-The Flames really did pretty much everything right tonight, they just couldn’t find the back of the net. They had 14 more SOG than Colorado, out hit them, had more PPO, but it just wasn’t their night.

-Dan Vladar is proving he’s more than up for the challenge against some of the league’s best squads. Tonight he was one of, it not the main reason, the Flames hung around tonight. He made big save after big save, but his teammates couldn’t get him any help on the evening. He clearly deserved better.

-The Flames PP had 3 chances on the night, but they could only muster 5 SOG in that time.

-Give credit to the Avalanche, they were good tonight. The won 55% of the faceoffs and they made life miserable for the Flames with their sticks. It seemed like every time the Flames were trying move the puck their was a Colorado stick on the puck breaking plays up. Some night’s you’re just not the best team on the ice, as was the case tonight for Calgary.

Flame Of The Game

Dan Vladar (G): 30 saves on 32 shots, .935 SV%

What’s Next?

3/16: Calgary Flames vs NJ Devils, 8 PM MT