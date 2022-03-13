Projected Lines vs COL

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Colorado Avalanche

It was a newsworthy warmup just now at Ball Arena in Denver. Looks like Oliver Kylington is still out day-to-day with a lower body issue, which will leave Michael Stone in on the second defensive pairing.

So he’ll continue to sit, and now so will Adam Ruzicka in favour of Brett Ritchie coming back into the lineup. Dillon Dube gets a bump to center between Mangiapane and Coleman.

Dan Vladar gets the second half of a back-to-back in the blue paint.

This per Brendan Parker of FlamesTV: