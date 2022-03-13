The Morning After Detroit: Jacob Markstrom Inches Closer

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-First 30: Elias Lindholm put the Flames on the board last night with a PPG, giving the Flames a 1-0 lead that was all they would need. The goal was significant because it was the 30th of the season and they first time the centre has reached that plateau in his career. His prior career high was 29.

-Good To See You: Michael Stone drew into the Flames lineup for only the third time this season and paid dividends. He played 18+ minutes last night and registered his first point on the year with an assist on Blake Coleman’s third period marker.

-Room For One More?: Jacob Markstrom got the start last night and stopped all 19 Detroit shots to earn the shutout. It’s the 9th time he’s accomplished that feat this season and he’s one away from tying Miikka Kiprusoff’s franchise record of 10. It’s also notable as it’s the second time he’s blanked the Red Wings this season meaning they didn’t score once against Calgary in 2021-22.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Stick to the game plan. It's how you win."



Darryl Sutter speaks with the media after tonight's win over the Red Wings. pic.twitter.com/gOogYOSe9I — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 13, 2022