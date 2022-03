Highlight Of The Night

Elias Lindholm once again answered the bell and fired home a PPG that also ended up being the game winner for the Flames in their 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Lindholm took the puck and skated into the zone and went through the Detroit defence and ripped home a rocket of a wrist shot to put the Flames up and it gave him his 30th marker of the season, his first ever 30 goal season.